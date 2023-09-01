Local Hawaiian community adopting temporary schooling measures following deadly US wildfire

Local Hawaiian community adopting temporary schooling measures following deadly US wildfirePlay00:51Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (789.75KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesSix-week countdown to New Zealand's election has begunFirst weekend of Spring set to be one of the biggest of the year for auctionsNASA says new crater on the moon likely after Russia's spacecraft crashed into the lunar surfaceSurvivors of a deadly fire that killed 74 people in South Africa share stories of their escape