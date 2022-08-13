Locals express shock over Salman Rushdie stabbing

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Locals express shock over Salman Rushdie stabbingPlay00:44SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (687.75KB)Published 14 August 2022 at 7:00amSource: SBS News .Published 14 August 2022 at 7:00amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesWallabies suffer record loss against Argentina in Rugby ChampionshipAfghans who escaped Kabul worry for loved ones still trapped thereTaliban use force to disperse female protesters in KabulSalman Rushdie in hospital as stabbing suspect charged