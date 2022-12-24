M23 rebel groups announces retreat from eastern DRC

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen M23 rebel groups announces retreat from eastern DRCPlay00:40SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (618.38KB)Published 24 December 2022 at 6:30pm, updated an hour ago at 9:44pmSource: SBS News .Published 24 December 2022 at 6:30pm, updated an hour ago at 9:44pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFree ferry service for flood-affected SA residentsMore charges could be imposed on REDcycle operators, Victoria's environmental watchdog warnsAFL community mourns death of former Brownlow medallist Barry RoundFavourable wind conditions could see race record broken at this year's Sydney to Hobart