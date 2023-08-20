Malala Yousafzai joins push by Afghan women's football team to play on world stage

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai takes a group photo with the Afghan women's team.

Malala Yousafzai with members of Afghan women's national team in Melbourne on 19 August 2023. Source: Getty / Kelly Defina

Members of Afghanistan's women's football team living in exile in Melbourne have been buoyed by a visit from Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. The peace prize winner is helping drive a campaign to have world football's governing body, FIFA, recognise the team at an international level.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


TRANSCRIPT

(Sound of ball being kicked and goal scored)

A lighthearted kick-about and a warm welcome for Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Afghanistan's women's football team in exile thrilled to meet the global figure who's helping drive a campaign for official recognition of the side by football's governing body, FIFA.

The Lionesses fan, who travelled to Australia with her husband to watch the World Cup, is rooting for the Afghan women's team to come off the sidelines.

"It is time for FIFA to decide that they are not standing on the Taliban's side. It is time for FIFA to recognise that they are standing with the women of Afghanistan."

Over 160,000 people have signed a petition supporting the cause.

Team Director Khalida Popal says the players' wish to represent their country must be respected.

"People from around the world are standing with us. Amazing, fantastic people like Malala and Melbourne Victory (football club), and other people are standing with us. We are hopeful. We are happy that we are not alone in this."

FIFA says it doesn't have the right to officially recognise a team unless it is first recognised by the concerned Member Association.

The peace prize winner says the rules should be changed.

"In the end what matters is not the rules and regulations. What matters is that the players are able to play the game. So we have heard enough of the excuses of the rules and regulations."

Team Captain Fatima Yousufi says for players, who fled Afghanistan when the Taliban took power two-years ago, football is a vital remedy.

"We have been through a lot and we need time to heal. But the thing is football is out medicine. Football is the medicine for our wounds, wounds of war, wounds of the situtaion of what happened in Afghanistan."

Like Ms Yousafzai the players have shown great resilience.

It's a quality they hope with help see them back on the world stage, playing the game they love.
