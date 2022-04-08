Man dies in floodwaters southwest of Sydney

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Man dies in floodwaters southwest of SydneyPlay01:11EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.08 MB)Published 8 April 2022 at 2:40pmTags .Published 8 April 2022 at 2:40pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesFederal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese flags plans to increase permanent migrationPM details plans for armoured vehicle development in security deal with South KoreaAustralian military vehicles to be flown to UkraineLiberal party stoush escalates to High Court