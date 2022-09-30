Mandatory COVID-19 isolation periods scrapped from October 14

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Mandatory COVID-19 isolation periods scrapped from October 14Play01:47SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.63MB)Published 30 September 2022 at 5:02pmSource: SBS News .Published 30 September 2022 at 5:02pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCalls to end first home buyer grantsAustralian War Memorial promises ‘much broader, deeper’ depiction of frontier warsSubstantial number of deaths expected in Florida as Hurricane Ian ragesAFP moves to protect thousands of Optus customers whose data was released online