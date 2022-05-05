SBS News - Google - Shorts

Maradona jersey fetches $12.5 million at auction

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 May 2022 at 4:56pm
Tags
.
Published 5 May 2022 at 4:56pm
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

New First Nations education resource launched

US raises short term interest rate

Tensions between Australia and the Solomon Islands

Russia agrees to ceasfire in Mariupol steel plant for civilian evacuations