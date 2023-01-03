Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancerPlay00:26SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (412.5KB)Published 3 January 2023 at 12:44pmSource: SBS News .Published 3 January 2023 at 12:44pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFIFA President wants stadiums named after PeleGold Coast helicopter crash victims identifiedGovernment at odds with Chief Medical Officer over China travel restrictionsRussia says 63 of its soldiers died in a deadly strike in Ukraine