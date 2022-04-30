Mass COVID-19 testing rolled out in Beijing

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Mass COVID-19 testing rolled out in BeijingPlay01:10EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.06 MB)Published 1 May 2022 at 7:37amTags .Published 1 May 2022 at 7:37amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesTasmania marks 25 years since homosexuality decriminalisedAt least eight children dead in Egypt vehicle crashCivilians evacuated from besieged Mariupol steel plantLabor pledges to cut housing costs as party launches election campaign in Perth