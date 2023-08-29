Mass evacuations underway in US state of Florida due to powerful hurricane

Mass evacuations underway in US state of Florida due to powerful hurricanePlay00:53Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (828KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesSpanish Minister for Sport awaiting tribunal decision on offense against Football Federation's Luis RubialesFormer freedom of information commissioner criticises the government agency months after shock resignationEuropean Cockpit Association reveals three out of four pilots have fallen asleep during a flightRussian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin buried privately at a cemetery on the outskirts of St Petersburg