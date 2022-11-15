Matildas beat Thailand 2-0 in friendly

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Matildas beat Thailand 2-0 in friendlyPlay00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.71MB)Published 16 November 2022 at 9:03amSource: SBS News .Published 16 November 2022 at 9:03amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesRussian missiles land in Poland, killing two peopleNew LGBTQI+ campaign calls for end to conversion practices and discriminationSecond Australian confirmed dead following Halloween crowd crush in South KoreaVladimir Putin condemns UN war reparations resolution