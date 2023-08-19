Matildas coach calls for future ongoing investment in the sport

Matildas coach calls for future ongoing investment in the sportPlay01:22Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.25MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesWest Africa's main regional bloc continue to pursue diplomatic ways to overturn the Niger coupRussia's space agency says it's spacecraft aiming to land on the moon on Monday has encountered difficultiesBillionaire owner Elon Musk signals his intention to remove blocking feature on platform XThe London Eye is lit up in a show of support for England ahead of the World Cup final