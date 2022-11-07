Medibank refuses to pay a ransom to hackers

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Medibank refuses to pay a ransom to hackersPlay00:50SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (787.5KB)Published 7 November 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS News .Published 7 November 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesLabor's industrial relations bill expected to pass the lower house this weekAustralians likely to lose $4 billion to scammers in 2022Second shipment of Monkeypox vaccine arrives in AustraliaThe Dolphins start training for NRL pre-season