Midday News Bulletin 14 January 2023

Published 14 January 2023 at 1:28pm
The Prime Minister announces a 70 million dollar investment in a Queensland hydrogen hub, The United States and Japan reaffirm commitments to open and cooperative space exploration, A Socceroos teenage star makes a cameo appearance in the Scottish premiership.
