Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Midday News Bulletin 18 June 2023
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, the federal government reveals how it will divide up its $2 billion social housing fund between states and territories, Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie applauds the Opposition Leader's call for Senator Van's resignation amid allegations of inappropriate conduct, and in Formula One, Red Bull's Max Verstappen secures prime position ahead of the Grand Prix.
Share