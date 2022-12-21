Midday News Bulletin 21 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 21 December 2022 at 11:56am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin: trade and detained Australians on the agenda for talks, as Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Beijing; New South Wales to pass legislation to lower power bills; and in sport, Australia's world champion women's cricketers complete a thrashing of India.
Published 21 December 2022 at 11:56am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Share