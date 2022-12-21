SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 21 December 2022

Published 21 December 2022 at 11:56am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin: trade and detained Australians on the agenda for talks, as Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Beijing; New South Wales to pass legislation to lower power bills; and in sport, Australia's world champion women's cricketers complete a thrashing of India.

