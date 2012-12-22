Midday News Bulletin 22 December 2012

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Published 22 December 2022 at 11:56am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin: a boating accident tragedy off the coast of Brisbane; more aid promised during a surprise White House visit by the Ukrainian President; and in sport, football legend Pele to remain in hospital over Christmas as his condition worsens.
