Midday News Bulletin 23 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 23 December 2022 at 11:55am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin: MP Andrew Gee quits the Nationals over their Indigenous Voice to Parliament stance; intelligence officials claim North Korea is supplying Russia with military equipment; and in sport, Meg Lanning set to return to international cricket.
Published 23 December 2022 at 11:55am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Share