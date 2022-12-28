SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 28 December 2022

Published 28 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin: the New South Wales Premier calls on people to stay safe at the beach; China opens up travel after the end of the zero-Covid policy; and in sport, a new chapter for Australian tennis, as the inaugural United Cup commences tomorrow.

