Midday News Bulletin 28 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 28 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin: the New South Wales Premier calls on people to stay safe at the beach; China opens up travel after the end of the zero-Covid policy; and in sport, a new chapter for Australian tennis, as the inaugural United Cup commences tomorrow.
Published 28 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Share