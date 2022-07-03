Millions left homeless by floods in India and Bangladesh

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Millions left homeless by floods in India and BangladeshPlay00:46SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (714.38 KB)Published 3 July 2022 at 6:18pmSource: SBS News .Published 3 July 2022 at 6:18pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesAustralia passes milestone of 10,000 COVID deathsMan dies in New South Wales floods, as state prepares for more rainSecond case of diptheria recorded in New South WalesKyrgios laughs off suggestions he's a bully