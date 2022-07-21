Millions of migrants and refugees denied adequate healthcare

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Millions of migrants and refugees denied adequate healthcarePlay01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1018.88KB)Published 21 July 2022 at 1:13pmSource: SBS News .Published 21 July 2022 at 1:13pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCalls for Australia's border with Indonesia to be closed to prevent Foot and Mouth diseaseTruss, Sunak, make their cases to be Britain's next PMGovernment unveils its priorities for 47th parliamentPogacar takes Tour stage 17