SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Missing teenagers in Victoria found alive and well in 'Christmas miracle'Play01:09SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.05MB)Published 20 December 2022 at 1:40pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:47pmSource: SBS News .Published 20 December 2022 at 1:40pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:47pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesForeign Minister Penny Wong says she will raise 'hard issues' during talks in ChinaAustralian leaders consider calls for a national firearm registryKevin Rudd's appointment as ambassador to US welcomed by CoalitionAsh Barty backs Ajla Tomljanovic for Australian Open title