SBS News - Google - Shorts

Mixed reaction to the Prime Minister's speech proposing an Indigenous voice to parliament

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 July 2022 at 5:48pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 31 July 2022 at 5:48pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Greens continue to push for a moratorium on new coal and gas projects

Western Australia offering some workers a 6 per cent pay rise

NRL Broncos forward faces lengthy suspension

New staff to help stretched NSW teachers