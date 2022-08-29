More monsoon rains predicted in Pakistan as country reaches crisis point

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen More monsoon rains predicted in Pakistan as country reaches crisis pointPlay01:37SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.47MB)Published 30 August 2022 at 6:46amSource: SBS News .Published 30 August 2022 at 6:46amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNASA scraps launch of new moon rocketGrace Tame alleges continued harassmentUkraine to share energy with EuropePublic memorial held for former NRL coach Paul Green