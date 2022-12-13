Morning Bulletin 13 December 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 13 December 2022 at 6:30am, updated 3 hours ago at 6:43am
By Brooke Young
Six people confirmed dead in a fatal shooting in rural Queensland; The President of the E-U Parliament says there will be 'no impunity' for those guilty of unlawful activity as a corruption probe continues; In sport, a new program in Brisbane allows young refugees to join sports clubs without a fee...
