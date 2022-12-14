SBS News Updates

Morning Bulletin 14 December 2022

Published 14 December 2022 at 6:28am
By Brooke Young
Australia could sign more security deals with Pacific Island nations, after a bilateral agreement was finalised with Vanuatu; Former prime minister Scott Morrison to be questioned over the robodebt scheme; In sport, Croatia aiming to make it to the World Cup final for a second year in the row when they take on Lionel Messi and Argentina.

