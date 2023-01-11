Morning News Bulletin 11 January 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 11 January 2023 at 7:05am, updated an hour ago at 7:41am
Presented by Sam Dover
China restricts travellers from South Korea and Japan in retaliation for their COVID testing measure on Chinese travellers, Two teenagers among 17 people dead following clashes in southern Peru, Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin makes a bright start at the Hobart International.
