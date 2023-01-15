Morning News Bulletin 15 January 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 15 January 2023 at 6:58am
Presented by Sam Dover
Another unemployment rate below 4 per cent expected for December, At least five killed in Russian missile strikes that hit a residential building in Dnipro, Novak Djokovic says his passion for playing in Australia hasn't wavered, despite last year's deportation saga.
