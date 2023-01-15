SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 15 January 2023

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2023 at 6:58am
Presented by Sam Dover
Source: SBS News

Another unemployment rate below 4 per cent expected for December, At least five killed in Russian missile strikes that hit a residential building in Dnipro, Novak Djokovic says his passion for playing in Australia hasn't wavered, despite last year's deportation saga.

Published 15 January 2023 at 6:58am
Presented by Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News bulletin 14 January 2023

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 14 January 2023

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 14 January 2023

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 13 January 2023