SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 19 December 2022

SBS News

SBS News

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 6:25am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin: Argentina defeats France in the World Cup Final; at least 19 killed after a fuel bomb tanker exploded north of the Afghan capital Kabul; and the European Union strikes a historic deal to overhaul the carbon market and reduce emissions faster.

Published 19 December 2022 at 6:25am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News bulletin 18 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 18 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 18 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 17 December 2022