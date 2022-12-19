Morning News Bulletin 19 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 19 December 2022 at 6:25am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin: Argentina defeats France in the World Cup Final; at least 19 killed after a fuel bomb tanker exploded north of the Afghan capital Kabul; and the European Union strikes a historic deal to overhaul the carbon market and reduce emissions faster.
