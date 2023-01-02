SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 2 January 2023

SBS News

SBS News

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2023 at 6:21am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, Australia to impose compulsory coronavirus testing measures for travellers arriving from China; Brazil swears in Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president, marking the beginning of an unprecedented third-term in office; and in sport, Australian basketballers shine on court in the N-B-A.

Published 2 January 2023 at 6:21am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 1 January 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 1 January 2023

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 1 January 2023

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 31 December 2022