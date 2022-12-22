SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 22 December 2022

Published 22 December 2022 at 6:30am, updated 16 minutes ago at 6:50am
Foreign Minister Penny Wong says talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have charted a new way forward in the bilateral relationship, China's customs department encourages the purchase of Australian products; and in sports, cycling stars are locked in for next year's Road National Championships in Victoria.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.
