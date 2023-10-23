Morning News Bulletin 23 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





Humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza halted after shelling at the border with Egypt



A new report finds almost half the population is feeling anxious about going hungry



Pakistan' Cricket World Cup campaign off to a mixed start.





The delivery of humanitarian aid at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip has been halted after shelling was heard close by.





The shelling took place shortly after a second aid convoy of 19 trucks had entered the crossing from the Egyptian side, with an Israeli Defence Force spokesperson later saying an Israeli tank had accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian position.





A spokesperson for the Egyptian army said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries on Sunday after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell fired by the tank.





The Israeli defence force has said it expresses sorrow regarding the incident, which is under investigation, giving no further details.





This comes amid calls for a ceasefire so that aid can be delivered to Gaza, where Hamas' health ministry says at least 4,651 people have been killed, and 14,245 wounded since Israeli airstrikes began following Hamas' October 7th attacks on Israel.





United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese says much larger convoys are needed to provide aid to the 1 million people displaced out a of a population of 2.3 million in Gaza





"Before the 7th of October about 500 trucks were entering Gaza and they were considered not sufficient to meet all the needs of the population, and I'm puzzled by the fact that the international community doesn't come to terms with the fact that there is a need for an immediate ceasefire."





Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has spoken at a vigil to remember the lives lost in the October 7th Hamas attack in Israel.





Her opposition counterpart, Simon Birmingham, also attended at the Adelaide Hebrew Congregation, alongside a number of MPs and other dignitaries.





Ms Wong has said she recognises trauma of the Holocaust has resurfaced for many in the attack, a day Israel says saw least 1,400 people killed and over 200 hostages taken to Gaza.





The Foreign Minister says Australia stands with Israel and always will.





"What we saw two weeks ago was an assault on Israel, and on the Jewish people. It was also an attack on our collective humanity. It was an act of evil, perpetrated by a terrorist group, a hateful group, bent on the destruction of the state of Israel and the eradication of the Jews. And that is why it must be condemned."





A new report has found the cost of food is the chief contributor to food insecurity in Australia, with almost half the population feeling anxious about going hungry.





This year's Foodbank Hunger Report reveals 48 per cent of the general population feels anxious or struggles to consistently access adequate food.





The report says 3.7 million households experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months which is a 3 per cent increase on last year.





Foodbank Australia CEO Brianna Casey says the cost-of-living crisis is so severe that having a job no longer provides a guarantee against going hungry.





“We know we are seeing people who are younger. We know we are seeing people who are employed. A job is no longer a defence or a shield against food insecurity and it's presenting Foodbank with some really big challenges in terms of meeting the demand for food relief but also having to change the way that we can reach communities given that we are now dealing with so many young professionals."





Treasurer Jim Chalmers has joined former treasurer Wayne Swan in remembering Bill Hayden, the iconic Labor politician who died on Saturday night.





Mr Hayden was a foreign minister, treasurer, Labor leader and, between 1989 and 1996, served as Australia's 21st Governor General.





Jim Chalmers has praised Mr Hayden's leadership in 1975, after the dismissal of then-Prime Minister Gough Whitlam by the Governor General.





"Now it's tempting to see Bill Hayden as the transitional figure only, between Whitlam and Hawke, but he was transformational as well. The golden era of reform - the eighties and nineties - might not have happened were it not for the work Bill Hayden did. Bill Hayden was the personification of Labor at its best - that combination of responsible economic management and economic reform at the same time."





Wayne Swan has praised Mr Hayden's work creating the single mothers' pension and in implementing Medibank, the forerunner to Medicare.





"Bill proved that a political life is an honourable life, and an honourable political life can change a country. And if we look at what Bill did - it was the groundwork he laid, along with others, particularly Paul Keating, to drive the economy in Australia over the last 25 years, to make it one of the most productive and one of the most significant economies in the world. So much so that we have a seat now at the G20 table."





To cricket, and Pakistan's world cup campaign has been off to a mixed start with two wins and two losses, and they'll now look to bounce back against Afghanistan.





Pakistan batsman Imam-Ul-Haq says 'a new Pakistan' will step out on the field in Chennai today against Afghanistan.





Pakistan hope to improve their fifth place on the points table.





Meanwhile Afghanistan, riding high on their win over defending world cup champion England last week, will look to raise its last place on the points table.





Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott says he has hope Afghanistan can win.



