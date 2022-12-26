Morning News Bulletin 26 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 26 December 2022 at 6:26am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin: South Australians brace for the Murray River to peak; at least two killed and three missing in Spain after a bus crash; and in cricket, Scott Boland retains his spot in Australia's bowling attack for the Boxing Day test match with South Africa.
