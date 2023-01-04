Morning News Bulletin 4 January 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 4 January 2023 at 6:22am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin: record flooding in Western Australia leaves communities stranded; new data shows Australians lost over $8.7 million to job recruitment scams last year; and in sport, Novak Djokovic shows love to Australians following triumphant return to singles action in Adelaide.
