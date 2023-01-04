SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 4 January 2023

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2023 at 6:22am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin: record flooding in Western Australia leaves communities stranded; new data shows Australians lost over $8.7 million to job recruitment scams last year; and in sport, Novak Djokovic shows love to Australians following triumphant return to singles action in Adelaide.

Published 4 January 2023 at 6:22am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 3 January 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 3 January 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 3 January 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 2 January 2023