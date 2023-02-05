SBS News Updates

Morning News Bulletin 5 February 2023

SBS News Updates

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Published 5 January 2023 at 6:30am
Presented by Allan Lee
In this bulletin: Floodwaters in Western Australia's Fitzroy River catchment area continue to rise, smashing records; U.S. House on track again to reject Republican Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Leader; and in sport, Tennis champion Ash Barty set to return to the sport as a mentor at this year's Australian Open.

