Morocco becomes the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Morocco becomes the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals after defeating SpainPlay01:03SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (991.13KB)Published 7 December 2022 at 8:03amSource: SBS News .Published 7 December 2022 at 8:03amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesIndonesia passes new law banning sex before marriageAlbanese government fights to keep up pace on renewable energyCoalition condemns the Albanese Government's economic policyMore Australians choose eco-friendly vehichles