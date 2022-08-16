Morrison offers an apology over secret portfolios scandal

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Morrison offers an apology over secret portfolios scandalPlay01:34SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.43MB)Published 16 August 2022 at 5:06pmSource: SBS News .Published 16 August 2022 at 5:06pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAdelaide mother charged after allegedly stabbing two children on side of highwayReview into Barilaro appointment handed downCalls for Morrison to resign from ParliamentPM reveals Scott Morrison swore himself in to five ministerial portfolios