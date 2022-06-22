Myanmar shifts trial to jail venue

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Myanmar shifts trial to jail venuePlay00:52SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (810.38 KB)Published 23 June 2022 at 8:58amSource: SBS News .Published 23 June 2022 at 8:58amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesAfghanistan earthquake claims 1000 lives Magpies grant AFL star indefinite personal leaveEnergy market suspension to end Environment group takes legal action over offshore gas development