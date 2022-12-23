SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Nancy Pelosi delivers her last speech as speaker of the US House of Representatives.Play00:47SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (741KB)Published 23 December 2022 at 4:12pmSource: SBS News .Published 23 December 2022 at 4:12pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCyclone hits the Northern Territory.New South Wales welcomes new paramedics.Meg Lanning returns to Australia's cricket team.New South Wales sets targets for carbon emissions.