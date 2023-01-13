Natural disasters cost economy $5 billion

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Natural disasters cost economy $5 billionPlay01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1019.63KB)Published 13 January 2023 at 12:03pmSource: SBS News .Published 13 January 2023 at 12:03pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesJapan and the US to boost their military co-operationBiden re-iterates claims of no wrongdoingColleagues support Perrottet after Nazi revelationCOVID receding in Australia