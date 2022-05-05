New First Nations education resource launched

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen New First Nations education resource launchedPlay01:20EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.22 MB)Published 5 May 2022 at 5:07pmTags .Published 5 May 2022 at 5:07pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesUS raises short term interest rateMaradona jersey fetches $12.5 million at auctionTensions between Australia and the Solomon Islands Russia agrees to ceasfire in Mariupol steel plant for civilian evacuations