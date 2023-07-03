New snapshot reveals gender pay gap lower in Commonwealth public service

New snapshot reveals gender pay gap lower in Commonwealth public servicePlay00:39Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.21MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesNew NACC chief hopes watchdog will become "respected part of the machinery of our democracyEight PWC staff members removed as fallout from tax scandal continuesArson squad investigating after death of woman in Geelong house fireThree Lords members suspended amid allegations Australian players abused after controversial Ashes runout