New survey finds low confidence among Australian consumers despite strong economy

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen New survey finds low confidence among Australian consumers despite strong economyPlay00:57SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (887.63KB)Published 14 December 2022 at 6:44amSource: SBS News .Published 14 December 2022 at 6:44amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesBrittany Higgins lawyers confirm confidential settlement with federal government has been reachedAustralia signs security deal with VanuatuUS boosts cooperation with Africa at leaders summitScott Morrison to appear at Robodebt Royal Commission