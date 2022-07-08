New Zealanders living in Australia could be given voting rights

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen New Zealanders living in Australia could be given voting rightsPlay01:20SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.22 MB)Published 8 July 2022 at 12:29pmSource: SBS News .Published 8 July 2022 at 12:29pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesFormer US police officer jailed for 20-years for civil rights violationsGhislaine Maxwell appeal's convictionKyrgios guaranteed a spot in the Wimbledon after Nadal struck down with injuryRussia confirms airstrike against Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island