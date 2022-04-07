Nick Kyrgios beats Tommy Paul in straight sets

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Nick Kyrgios beats Tommy Paul in straight setsPlay00:36EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (567 KB)Published 7 April 2022 at 6:01pmTags .Published 7 April 2022 at 6:01pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesClive Palmer calls Australia's housing situation an 'emergency' in National Press Club addressHigh Court to hear application to challenge a decision over preselection of NSW Liberal candidatesPM accuses Qld government of politicising flood fundingUN General Assembly to vote on potential suspension of Russia from UNHCR