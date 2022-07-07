Nick Kyrgios discusses assault allegation after making Wimbledon semis

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Nick Kyrgios discusses assault allegation after making Wimbledon semisPlay01:12SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.09 MB)Published 7 July 2022 at 10:34amSource: SBS News .Published 7 July 2022 at 10:34amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesPenny Wong says she is open to meeting with Chinese counterpart at G20Ministers lining up, as pressure increases on Boris to resignDisaster payments kick in for flood victims Chicago shooter considered carrying out a second attack