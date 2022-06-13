SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Nick Kyrgios's claims that he was racially abused during his semi-final loss to Andy Murray Play00:55EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (856.88 KB)Published 13 June 2022 at 12:50pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 13 June 2022 at 12:50pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesTurkey continues to oppose NATO membership for Finland and SwedenThe Socceroos prepare for their World Cup play-off against PeruNearly 1000 Australians recognised in Australian Queen's Birthday Honours listSA to implement Indigenous Voice to Parliament