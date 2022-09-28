North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles off its east coast

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles off its east coastPlay01:16SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.33MB)Published 29 September 2022 at 6:55amSource: SBS News .Published 29 September 2022 at 6:55amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThree dead in latest Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashesOne dead in Belgian police raid on far right sympathisersQueensland sets ambitious renewable energy targetsFallout continues with Medicare now part of Optus data leak