SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Novak Djokovic makes his return in Adelaide.Play00:38SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (586.5KB)Published 4 January 2023 at 8:15amSource: SBS News .Published 4 January 2023 at 8:15amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesVigils in Russia for soldiers killed in Makiivka.Australians lost almost 9 million dollars to recruitment scams.Record flooding in Western Australia's Kimberley region.Transport safety agency says helicopter crash investigaton will take time