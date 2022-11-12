Novak Djokovic says he's happy with his recent form heading into the ATP Finals

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Novak Djokovic says he's happy with his recent form heading into the ATP FinalsPlay00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (874.88KB)Published 12 November 2022 at 4:35pmSource: SBS News .Published 12 November 2022 at 4:35pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesUkraine president issues warning to Russian fightersFurther flooding expected in NSWA new policing partnership to fight cyber crimeAnthony Albanese arrives in Cambodia for ASEAN summit